To the editor:
Recent events in Portland, Seattle, Kenosha, Louisville and many other cities mandate that our government investigative bureaus look into what and whom is fomenting this rampant property destruction and assaultive behavior by “protestors” that we witnessed on mainstream media coverage. Who is paying for the lodging, meals and transportation of these busloads of angry protestors showing up whenever a Black person is unfortunately killed by police actions?
The Black Lives Matter movement has been hi-jacked by Antifa, anarchists, and Marxist revolutionaries that all share the same goal, which is to overthrow our democratic system of government and replace it with socialism, even communism. First attacking, then advocating defunding law enforcement, are primary tactics in their playbook. Watching an entire city block full of parked used cars on fire in Kenosha brings home what America is now up against.
A genuine threat lurking in the back alleys will come from right-wing extremists taking offense to all of this orchestrated left-winger turmoil. White supremacist groups such as Proud Boys are getting organized to go after those protesters and put them down. The time is now to put a halt to these angry mob/police encounters before they escalate into a national tragedy like what happened in Charleston a few years ago.
James Coan
Sierra Vista