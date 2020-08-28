I am wondering where Mr. Richardson lives in Cochise Co. that he can look out the window and see violence and unrest? I have been over much of Cochise Co. and have never seen anything like that - I'd like to avoid his neck of the woods. I think that the chaos, darkness, violence and unrest that he is referring too is not in Cochise Co. I think it must be in those states and cities that have seen Democrat control for decades. Just to suggest a few that he might recognize would be Seattle, Portland, San Francisco (Nancy Pelosi's home district), Minneapolis, Chicago & New York. The burning bleeding disgraceful mess that Mr. Richardson refers to is the responsibility of those Democratic elected officials in those areas. To say it is the responsibility of our current President is less than honest. As the rancher says he has stepped in BS. Since those areas are a result of Democrat control, I'll certainly cast my vote for someone other than a Democrat.
Bruce Collins
Sierra Vista