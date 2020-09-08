Update on wildlife refuge
To the editor:
More (accurate) information about the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) by Alex Peterson in your Sunday edition. Of the 19.3 million acre refuge about 8 million acres is designated wilderness. The only area authorized (by congressional act — Dec. 2, 1980 — Public Law 96-487) for exploration and perhaps oil field development is the 1.5 million acre costal plain — not the entire refuge as Mr. Peterson alludes to. Elsewhere on the Alaska costal plain (Federal, State of Alaska & private lands) there is already oil exploration and development. The wildlife is still there. Multiple birds species nest within sight or under oil or gas pipelines and drilling platforms. Caribou and muskox sleep nearby and rub against the same objects. One polar bear den was actually on a drilling platform island.
What is mystifying is that the Alex Peterson (the expert on ANWR) fails to mention any of this history and knowledge we now have on previous oil exploration and development in the identical arctic environment. He paints a very limited bias view. Having been on the ground, flown in that area many times and visited the native communities I’m not going to lose sleep over his false bias narrative. The Native villages as a group agree and want the area explored. I doubt if they would agree to that if they thought it was going to impact their subsistence way of life. To suggest it will lead to the destruction of an American crown jewel is just false.
Bruce Collins
Sierra Vista