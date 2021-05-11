To the editor,
On April 28th in this newspaper Cochise College announced it raising its’ property tax revenue by 2% via a Truth in Taxation statement. In fact Cochise College has its’ property tax revenue increased through Truth in Taxation in 19 of the last 21 years. When the compounding factor is taken into consideration Cochise College is well on its’ way to doubling their property tax revenue. This combined with increased property valuations (tax increases) by the Cochise County Tax Assessor, Phiilip Lieindecker, means you’ll be paying more in property taxes next year.
You may ask; is the Cochise College tax increase really necessary? With the over 9.6 million dollars Cochise College has in cash reserves, I say NO. Additionally, you may ask why a tax increase is necessary when the Cochise College President that is managing the school’s money is making (with salary & benefits) approximately $307, 897 a year.
You can contact your local Cochise College Board member and ask they reconsider the tax increase. However, don’t expect a response. I asked each board member to reconsider the tax increase and no one except Dennis Nelson responded. He said no. in fact, my own Board Member David DiPeso didn’t even respond.
I do appreciate Cochise Colleges’ transparency in providing the information presented in this letter. However, I do not appreciate the continual tax increases. If you feel the same way, please contact your local Cochise College Board member (via the colleges’ website). Perhaps, you’ll have better luck than I did.
Mike Compton
Benson