Importance of a picture
To the Editor:
I woke up this morning in a world where public opinion and the possible fate of any accused is influenced, and very possibly manipulated, by the media choice of a demeaning booking photo, placed in a predominant place in the Herald over and over again for over a year in a domestic related case against a local attorney — or, the smiling faces of two accused persons (one standing in front of our United States flag!) ... a couple, one of whom is a member of county law enforcement, and the other a former employee of the Arizona Child Safety Department as a case manager, both accused of 20 counts of child abuse. … are we to assume that they had no booking photos for the paper to print with each ongoing story through the months? ... or that degrading booking photos are only appropriate in some cases?
For the many of us that read each line, and choose to form our own opinions based on fact … no harm, no foul. But for the MANY who only glance at the headlines of our paper and others, forming their opinions on those headlines and photos shown, not only shame on them; but shame on the media for using that public shortcoming to spin opinions in a direction that suits their politics, prejudices, or preferences.
I think that perhaps we have all slept too long!
Linda M. Coonts
Sierra Vista