Teachers are the biggest influence
To the Editor:
I just read the Opinion in today’s Herald and remembering my teaching days in Phoenix.
I taught at a K-8 inner city school of 1,600 students in Phoenix. We were among the poorest schools in the district, with all students eating breakfast and lunch at school. The superintendent of our district encouraged us teachers with her statement “All kids can learn. Each child learns differently.” Our students did learn and passed their state tests. This was due, in part, to the teachers remembering that teaching is giving and learning is getting. We found ways to teach and reteach so that all the kids did “get it.”
All this work and teaching was the result of “Higher Expectations” for all students and staff.
So ... socio/economic factors may have an influence, but the teachers have more of an influence. This influence comes from the top: the superintendent.
Joanne Coppola