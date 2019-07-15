To the Editor:
It is with heartfelt sadness that it has become necessary to announce to the Bisbee community that the current congregation of Covenant Presbyterian Church has recently become aware that due to lack of participation and attendance, there is an impending discussion to potentially close its doors.
Covenant has lovingly served the community since 1900. The building, located next to the Copper Queen Hotel in the heart of Old Bisbee, was dedicated in 1903. Covenant has witnessed countless weddings, baptisms, funerals, memorials, and community events over the many decades.
Famous for its magnificent organ and towering steeple, Covenant is hopeful that many members of the community will attend services this Sunday to hear the Rev. Carlos Montaño discuss the process that could result in the church's closure.
Services are at 1 p.m., followed by the traditional fellowship hour with refreshments in the annex.
Sincerely,
Christine Rhodes
Clerk of Session, Covenant Presbyterian Church