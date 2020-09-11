To the editor:
Imagine my surprise when I went to Canyon Vista Hospital for an Xray and was told they did not accept my Aetna insurance which I have had since January 1st of 2020. I was told they do not accept “anything Aetna” since July 1st. I came home and called the insurance company and was told that Canyon Vista did not renew their contract with Aetna. How can they not renew the contract midyear? Canyon Vista is the only hospital in town and we have no hospitalization insurance! We can be treated there but who pays for it? Guess!! The nearest hospital is Bisbee.
I think it is strange that neither the insurance company nor the hospital bothered to notify us. Should’nt the hospital make a public announcement that they have dropped Aetna? Should Aetna have notified us that we are no longer covered at Canyon Vista? Who is responsible to the policy holder?
We just received the new Aetna information for next year and Canyon Vista Hospital in NOT listed as a provider. People Beware!!– Read the information before signing up for your 2021 medical insurance.
Marilyn Creathbaum
Sierra Vista