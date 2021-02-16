To the editor,
The Bisbee Bloomers is a non-profit, 501(c)3 civic organization dedicated to preserving and improving the natural beauty of the City of Bisbee, Arizona through gardening projects, cleanups, educational events about gardening, and garden tours. Unfortunately, we were unable to host the Annual Bisbee Bloomers Garden Tour (our primary fundraiser) in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. Some of the projects we have supported are new plants and trees in Vista Park, the Bisbee Pool, the Copper Queen Library, and the CQ Library Annex, the City complex on Melody Lane, and Grassy Park. We are a partner in the new Firewise Garden in front of the BUSD District Offices. We are working with the Copper Queen Tool Library, which will provide gardening tools for checkout. We manage the Mutt Mitt program and provide animal waste bags around Bisbee; we'd like to thank Bisbee Vogue, Inc. for their donation to purchase bags. If you'd like to donate to Bisbee Bloomers, please send your tax-deductible donation to PO Box 1857, Bisbee AZ, 85603.
Kay Lynn Cummins
Bisbee