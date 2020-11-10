To the editor:
Is there anyone but me having trouble traveling the Sierra Vista and neighboring communities after dark and encountered oncoming vehicles with lights on the very large and lifted truck that latterly blind you? In the old days when all vehicles had to go through yearly testing the light beam height was measured and adjusted to meet a government mandate. I think at least that check should be brought back.
There used to be a law and maybe there still is requiring vehicles with what is called fog lights, additional lighting, could only travel a specific low speed when turned on. Vehicle light brightness has improved greatly but only for the vehicle driver not the oncoming driver. If there are still laws in the books addressing vehicle lighting, I wish our police and community would get tough on those drivers. Safety and courtesy come to mind.
Richard Dailey
Sierra Vista