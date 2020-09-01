Fighting back against fear
To the editor,
“Stephen Miller’s Dystopian American” by Jean Guerrero (New York Times, August 28, 2020), clearly lays out how the current U.S. administration is manipulating white Americans by falsely frightening them. Stephen Miller is a senior policy advisor and speechwriter for Donald Trump — the inner circle of the Trump administration. Guerrero explains how Miller chooses alarmist words to excite white voters and inflame fears of white genocide by “brown refugees” as “monsters”, “beasts” and “ ‘anti-racists’ are ‘servants of the beast’ tainted by the ‘milk of human kindness.’” These are quotes from one of Miller’s go-to racist-dystopian books, “Camp of the Saints,” by Jean Raspail. But guess what? Guerrero points out that the majority (72%) of terrorist attacks and plots in the U.S. from 1994-2020 were perpetuated by right-wing and religious terrorists (Center for Strategic and International Studies, csis.org). Who are you going to vote for in November? Who scares you the most? Voting matters. Vote now. Here’s how: cochise.az.gov. Do it.
Cado Daily
Bisbee