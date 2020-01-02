To the Editor:
Once again, we would like to say thank you to the Sierra Vista Disabled American Veterans (DAV Chapter 14), the DAV Auxiliary, all their volunteers and supporting organizations an their gracious donors for their dedication to the Veterans of Sierra Vista and all of Cochise County. Their effort to bring happiness and a Merry Christmas to 102 homeless and low-income Veterans and 56 of their family members (17 spouses and 39 children) was once again a wonderful success. For many of these Veterans, and their families, the gifts provided by the DAV/DAVA Christmas Project were the only Christmas gifts they received.
These gifts put smiles on every Veteran's face. For some of these Veterans, the gifts they received allowed them to provide a Christmas for their children. We and all the Veterans and their families greatly appreciate your gift of Christmas and express our gratitude for the DAV/DAVA Christmas Project.
We are also grateful for all the other services the Sierra Vista DAV Chapter provides to the Veterans of Sierra Vista and Cochise County. Without your help, many Veterans would not be able to attend their appointments at the Tucson VA Hospital, Sierra Vista VA Clinic, or receive information on other Veteran benefits. We hope you had a very Merry Christmas and have a wonderful New Year. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Bob Pilcher, Bob Thomas and Rosemary Griffin
Southern AZ VA Health Care System