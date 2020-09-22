We must rid ourselves of self-centered leaders
To the editor:
Like so many women and men, I grieve at the passing of RBG – one in a group of treasured human rights icons we have lost this year. Contributing more sorrow are the pandemic, and the dramatic transformation of heat- and drought-stricken SE AZ under climate change and invasions of exotic plants – both provoking destructive fires. But the depths of my grief are reserved for this country, our fragile democracy, the abandonment of our laws and norms, and the constant lying and hypocrisy that leave Americans reeling from the certainty that our lives and struggles mean nothing to the chief narcissist, ruthless McConnell, and spineless Republican Senators. This degradation wounds hearts, as surely as Trump’s degradation of the Military must have wounded those who have sacrificed so much for this nation. Trump and McConnell are identical in seeking power toward no purpose other than its expansion. We will never address health concerns, climate change, education or any other serious issue until we rid our country of this self-centered pretense of leadership. The country I revered and thought I knew is no more — and may never be again.
Diane Davidson
Portal