Thanks for the hospitality
To the Editor,
I want to make known that I traveled from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to partake in the Sky Island Tour bike ride on Oct. 5, 2019. Unfortunately, on the 17th mile I had a mechanical failure. Thinking all was lost, a police officer came by and called assistance, which turned out to be Mr. Martin Coll, proprietor of M&M Cycling Shop. He was kind enough to drive me all the way back into town, fix my bike, and then drive me back on the back side of the ride so I could rejoin my wife at the 35th mile. And he did this free of charge. For me, this was going beyond the call of duty.
I’d also like to mention that everyone affiliated with the bike ride, especially Stuart Carter, were extremely helpful, and those at the water stations made the ride that much more enjoyable. I’ll be sure to come back again and to tell others about the ride.
Cordially,
Bob Delich
Albuquerque, New Mexico