Wide open border, defund the police, bailing out lawless rioters, looters and vandals, turning criminals free, illegally swarming Supreme Court Justices' homes, deadly fentanyl and other drugs pouring into the country and killing our citizens, drug cartels making billions off trafficking, drugs, etc. at our open border.
Telling the “Big Lie” about President Trump working for the Russians, weaponizing your federal government to attack those that disagree with these policies, passing bill to create 87,000 “gun carrying” new IRS agents to further target their political enemies and many other citizens, the worst surrender in American history in Afghanistan turning over billions of high tech weapons to the Taliban and leaving our supporters behind to be tortured and executed, massive inflation causing enormous increases in gas and food costs and getting rid of our energy independence and American jobs so that we can beg our enemies for oil. The list of Biden/Democratic party disasters is virtually endless.
Now in Arizona, we have “hypocritical” Democratic candidates like Senator Kelly and Katie Hobbs running campaign ads that “their opponents are extreme?" WHAT could be more extreme than the last two years of the disasters brought on by the Democratic party policies which Kelly and Hobbs support? People would have to be totally nuts to want more. This “far far left" Democratic party has moved away from the moderate Democrats of the past.