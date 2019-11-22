To the Editor:
I thought the Festival of Trees was a Christmas event. Beware, it certainly is not. Read the ads, my mistake! Wasn't this a Christmas Tree event in the past? The unabashed appropriation of things Christmas, such as trees, decorations, gingerbread houses, wreaths, and centerpieces offended me.
I assumed (again, silly me) this was a Christmas event and took my grandson to view the trees. He hid behind me at one point and cried "bones" (Day of Dead tree).
I guess I was looking for Baby Jesus in a manger and trees with angels and stars. What a disappointment. Won't be going to that display again.
Move it closer to Halloween and don't use the tree theme which most of us consider a cornerstone of our Christmas Season. I was offended, to say the least.
Kim DePew
Sierra Vista