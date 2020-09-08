Letter to the editor: DePew Sep 8, 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Updated 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. Change at KFCTo the editor:Chicken update! KFC reversed course this week, once again giving proper change for cash purchases. We’re glad. Thank you. Kim DePewSierra Vista What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kim Depew Editor Update Cash Purchase Letter Chicken Search