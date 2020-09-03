Petty theft at KFC
To the editor:
Has anyone else been victim of petty theft at the KFC? They insisted on rounding-up our bill to the nearest dollar at the drive up window, after already ordering. I was offered the choice of driving away hungry when I objected. The receipt does not reflect this enforced overpayment. In fact it states “Exact Cash” paid without the round-up amount. What are they doing with the spoils? Is it even legal? I’m appalled they used Covid 19 as their reason. Paper bills, credit cards, coinage; its all germ ridden. WASH YOUR HANDS. If they’d rounded the bill down, I would be writing a different letter and probably have offered a tip for ingenuity in solving their problem. It’s the small stuff that gets me mad; fleecing is fleecing at 2 cents or 200 dollars.
Kim DePew
Sierra Vista