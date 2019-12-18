To the Editor:
I am writing in response to inaccurate information reported regarding my activity on Sept. 17 at the "No One Is Above the Law" rally in Sierra Vista. My picture was on the front page of the Herald and the reporter stated I was involved in taking turns signing an anti-Trump petition.
That is not what I was doing, that is not what anyone there was doing. I am a Precinct Captain for the Democratic Party and as such was circulating a petition for a Democratic candidate to be placed on the ballot.
During this time of strife in our nation, let us not forget the deep importance of having, at the very least, two political parties. While we need to oust those who lie, use the government for their personal financial benefit and perpetrate corruption we need to remember we are better than this. We can work toward honoring differences and support ALL candidates and elected officials who evidence integrity and decency.
That can be where the richness of American life thrives: among differences and with respect for one another.
Margaret DeVries
Sierra Vista