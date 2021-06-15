To the editor,
This is a reminder to inform your subscribers and the residents of this community, that Sierra Vista is a FRIENDLY city and I’m proud to boast about the kind people that reside here. I had some of that hometown friendliness bestowed upon me today, Monday, 14 June 2021 when my car stalled at the cross walk at the intersection of HWY 92S and Foothills Dr. One very kind driver, Tiffany got out of her vehicle and helped my husband push my car that was blocking south bound traffic out of the left lane to the right curb side of Foothills Drive. A second driver, a nice gentleman, helped the others push my car into the Foot Hills Center parking lot. I didn’t get his name, but I profusely thanked the both of them today for their service and valuable time taken to help a stranger. I want to thank all the other drivers that called 911 thinking an accident had occurred. Thank goodness it hadn’t.
A special thanks to the Sierra Vista Policeman for offering his assistance. We declined because of the inability of the car to stay on, plus we had already contacted Barnett’s Towing. The tow truck driver was very professional and courteous. After his assessment of my vehicle, everything went smoothly. What started as an embarrassing and stressful event on a very hot day, ended pleasantly due to the friendliness and generous nature of two of your residents. I thank them again.
Janice Mack Dickerson
Sierra Vista