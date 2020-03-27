Pray for medical providers
To the Editor:
Many people don’t realize the complexity of managing a hospital the size of Canyon Vista Medical Center under normal conditions, let alone what is happening in the country now.
Having been blessed to get to know many of the staff over the 12 years I was on the Board of Trustees, I can picture them as they get ready every morning to respond to the needs of the community and keeping themselves and their patients safe.
There are many tiers of support: administration, environmental services, food services, lab, quality control, radiology, not to mention the doctors and nurses and paid and volunteer chaplains and members of the Medical Group. I am comfortable knowing that all these folks go to work every morning striving to provide this community the quality care we deserve.
They should be in our prayers every day.
Bruce Dockter
Sierra Vista