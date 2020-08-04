Revisiting a smart back-to-school plan
To the editor:
A high school friend, Walt Scott, a retired teacher from Oregon now living in Las Vegas, wrote a letter to the editor with a forward thinking proposal on education during a pandemic which I believe has merit and should be considered here:
“I propose sending only first- and second-graders back to school and borrowing teachers from higher grade levels to help young kids with arguably life’s most precious skill: Reading.
If you can’t read, you can’t learn. During the pandemic, first-graders lost three or four months of learning how to read, and now they are second graders. In some families here, English is the second language. These kids are at a particular disadvantage. They can’t go through yet another year of remote learning because many don’t have a computer or even a cell phone.
With smart planning, the obstacle can be overcome. First- and second-graders make up roughly a third of elementary school pupils, which would be perfect for physical social distancing at school.
Use high-energy third- through six-grade teachers to bolster instruction, especially reading, in the first two grades. You might even add third-graders to the mix. Busing two or three grades to school would be logistically easier.
Extreme circumstances call for extreme measures.”
Bruce Dockter
Sierra Vista