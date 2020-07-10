It’s not tyranny, it’s common sense
To the editor:
I read with amusement about the no mask protest. “No mask, no tyranny”. Really. When did common sense become tyranny? But there was little common sense displayed at this rally. With cases increasing so dramatically in Cochise County in general and Sierra Vista specifically the smart thing, the common sense thing to do is to wear a mask to protect others. But I guess these protestors cared little about protecting other people. One can only hope that are staying away from vulnerable older relatives.
Bruce Dockter
Sierra Vista