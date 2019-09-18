SVUSD ‘State of the District’
To the Editor:
We attended the Sierra Vista Unified School District “State of the District” breakfast this morning. Thanks to the District staff for taking time out of their busy day to update the public on what is happening in the District and kudos to the JROTC for presentation of the colors and the Buena High culinary arts students for an excellent breakfast.
My beef, it was poorly attended by the public. It was unfortunate more folks didn’t take advantage of the opportunity to have direct interaction with the superintendent and staff. I’ve always believed if you want to have a say in what is happening, or make constructive suggestions for improvement, you need to engage when you have the chance.
And it was clear when we heard updates on such things as absenteeism more parents need to be engaged. So many responsibilities the schools have these days seem to be tied to the opinion some parents have that it is no longer their responsibility to raise their children but the school districts.
Bruce Dockter
Sierra Vista