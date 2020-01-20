Investigate impropriety
To the Editor:
When the Dems conducted a totally partisan impeachment in the House, they justified their actions with high-sounding principals and fake values.
Now that the Senate Republicans are going to conduct a totally partisan trial, the Dems are crying foul, unfair, etc.
Is there any reason the general public should take this seriously? I think not.
And as to the Ukrainian issue, who in their right mind thinks Hunter Biden was qualified to receive the big sum he did to serve on the oil company board. Blatant attempt to buy access. Needs to be investigated.
Bruce Dockter
Sierra Vista