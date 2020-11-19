To the editor:
I was saddened to read of the passing of Bill Hess in the paper. I knew Bill for several years in a number of different environments. When I was the Chief Financial Officer at NETCOM I spent several years trying hard to avoid interviews with him, unsuccessfully at the end. When I was involved in the Sierra Vista Symphony I found Bill an avid supporter and classical music aficionado. As a member of the Board of Trustees at the hospital I saw him as an occasional detractor but at the end of the day a strong proponent for community health care. At times Bill and I would sit together at events where others were leery of his presence as a reporter. I enjoyed those casual moments the most as we had many informal conversations about a variety of topics. And at the end chance encounters in the grocery store provided an opportunity for catching up with each other. As many have said, Bill was an institution in Sierra Vista and his inciteful reporting and his presence will be missed.
Bruce Dockter
Surprise