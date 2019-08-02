To the Editor:
Mr. Andrew Yang summed up the four Democratic Presidential Debates perfectly: “Instead of automation in the future, including the fact we automated away four million manufacturing jobs. Hundreds of thousands right here in Michigan. We’re up here with makeup on our faces and our rehearsed attack lines. Playing roles in this reality TV show. It’s one reason why we elected a reality TV star as our president.”
Mr. Young is correct. I understand that health care is important but it is sucking all the oxygen out of the debates, because health care is of no use if one starves to death due to lack of a job.
When will the Democrats begin to talk about: Creating Jobs for those Wisconsin Dairy Farmers who have lost their Family Farms because of President Trump’s Tariffs, or Creating Markets for Iowa Soybean Farmers who have lost forever their overseas markets due to President Trump’s Tariffs? Who will train West Virginia Coal Markets in Green New Deal Technologies? How will our future President deal with tens of millions of jobs lost due to automation?
Sadly, Vice President Joe Biden is not the only one stuck in a time warp.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City