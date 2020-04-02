To the Editor:
Once we as a community of citizens work our way through the Coronavirus epidemic, we need to recognize the heroic efforts of our citizens who have helped us to continue a semblance of our daily lives.
We need to recognize our neighbors and friends who have helped us to shop at our neighborhood grocery and convenience stores.
We need to honor cashier and warehouse workers all the while not forgetting those who deliver our needs and products to our doorstep.
It’ll be all too easy to forget those who have braved the pandemic once the pandemic has passed us by.
All I can say is a heartfelt: Thank You.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City