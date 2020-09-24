To the editor:
Orthodox Religions are by their very nature intolerant – believing themselves to be superior to all other religions – and – therefore working for the exclusion or extermination of all other “false” religions.
Likewise Tribal Politics are by their very nature intolerant – believing themselves to be superior to all other political beliefs – and – therefore working for the exclusion or extermination of all other “false” cultures and belief systems.
Once we merge the two with the nomination and possible confirmation of an orthodox supreme court justice we will see the end of protection and acceptance of non-tribal religions - cultures and belief systems.
That is – once we merge “Church and State” not all our citizens will be afforded fair and equal treatment and protection under our Constitution.
Under the current administration The United States now ranks 24th in science – 37th in health care – 38th in math – and – 45th in Freedom of The Press.
How much further can we afford to free-fall?
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City