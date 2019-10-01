Gangs going after children
To the Editor:
Two Chicago Gang Members are now on trial for their execution-style murder of a 9-year-old boy who was lured into an alley with a promise of a juice box and then shot as an act of revenge against the boy’s father.
Gang Expert Roberto Aspholm, Assistant Professor of Social Work at Southern Illinois University, has stated that: “This was unheard of, even in the streets. There are rules on the street and one of them is that you don’t hurt someone’s loved ones — certainly not a child.”
David Pyrooz, Professor of Sociology at The University of Colorado, has stated that, “When little children get hurt, it really ratchets up the potential for violence. This takes on a whole new level, and I would suspect this has played out on a number of different plains and contexts where it opens up and puts other family members at risk. It indicates that they are fair game.”
Carl Taylor, Professor of Sociology at Michigan State University, has stated that: “The whole dynamic of gangs has changed dramatically in the last two decades . . . There are no rules . . . The culture is more about blindly backing one another. It is war.”
Little children being hurt. Blindly backing one another. No Rules — No Limits — No Bounds. Total War.
Sounds a lot like the politics of The Party of Trump and The Grim Reaper, Mitch McConnell, doesn’t it?
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City