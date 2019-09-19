Israeli elections a reflection
To the Editor:
I would prefer to believe that the Israeli Elections will prove to be a bellwether for our own 2020 Elections.
It appears as if Benny Gantz – Leader of the Secular Blue and White Party — has edged out Benjamin Netanyahu and his Ultra-Orthodox Coalition in the Israeli elections held earlier this week.
While Mr. Netanyahu has utterly and totally depended upon the support of Ultra-Orthodox Political Parties – Mr. Gantz’s support is from Secular and Liberal Religious Political Parties which unlike Mr. Netanyahu support a two-state solution.
Although, given Israel’s Parliamentary Form of Government — it is true that Mr. Gantz still must forge a ruling coalition – Mr. Gantz has promised that Mr. Netanyahu’s era of “polarization and antagonism” is over and has pledged to restore “unity and reconciliation” to Israeli politics.
Polarization and Antagonism. Sound familiar?
Unity and Reconciliation. Forgotten words of The English Language?
Wouldn’t it be truly wonderful if our 2020 Presidential and Congressional Elections were to vote the “Polarizers and Antagonists” out of office?
Wouldn’t it be truly wonderful if our 2020 Presidential and Congressional Elections were to vote out the Ultra-Fundamentalist Party of Trump and vote in Congressional Leaders who believe in and practice Bipartisanism and who unselfishly work to forge our own “Unity Government?”
Wouldn’t it also be truly wonderful if our 2020 elections restore Democracy and our Two-Party System of Government in the process? Too much to hope for? I think not.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City