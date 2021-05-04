To the editor,
Much to her credit I have just read where Representative Liz Cheney — Third Ranking House Republican — has stated that anyone who claims that the 2020 Presidential Election was “stolen” — is — “poisoning our democratic system.”
By having done so — Congresswoman Cheney has proven herself to have more “moxie” than any of her male colleagues in Congress.
In a similar vein — Cindy McCain — whose husband — (Senator John McCain) — whom I immensely respect — stated that The Arizona Republican Recount of Election Results is “ludicrous.”
Putin has won. Where do we draw the line? Putin has for all intents and purposes destroyed our faith in American Democracy by forcing recount after recount after recount — and — has come within a hairsbreadth of having destroyed total faith in democracy without ever having had to fire a shot.
Putin understood our “racial and political fault lines” very well — much better than we ourselves understand — and — has successfully exploited them.
Putin “enticed” his proxies — Rupert Murdock (Wall Street Journal and FOX News) and Steve Bannon (Breitbart News) — as “gateways” to our social media — which in turn gave birth to QAnon (James and Ron Watkins) and their conspiracy theories.
I would like to think that come our Mid-Term Elections on 08 Nov 22 — our democracy as enshrined by our constitution and championed by Congresswoman Cheney will prevail.
Until and unless I will continue to sleep many a restless night.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City