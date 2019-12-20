To the Editor:
Something has just happened which I had believed would never happen: Two Leading Evangelical Publications (Christianity Today and Sojourners Magazine) have called for Trump’s removal from office.
Christianity Today: “That he should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments."
Sojourners Magazine: "What CT is saying in their editorial is removing Donald Trump from office is now a matter of faith, not politics. . . Evangelicals made a ‘Faustian Bargain’ with Trump -- appoint the federal judges we want and we will look the other way.”
Additionally – a Conservative Super PAC headed by Attorney George Conway has founded “The Lincoln Project” with the stated goal of voting “The Bogus Prophet Trump” and his Party of Trump out of office – despite Mr. Trump’s oft proclaimed: “I am The Chosen One.”
Mr. Conway’s Project - most aptly named after our First Republican President – Abraham Lincoln – should be lauded for we are well on our way toward becoming an “Illiberal Democracy” under Mr. Trump which believes in neither Freedom of Speech; Freedom of The Press; nor Freedom of Religion.
I for one am anxiously awaiting The Party of Lincoln to reclaim its birthright in 2020. The beginning of a most wonderful New Year. Don’t you think?
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City