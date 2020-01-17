To the Editor:
With the commencement of The Senate hearings on impeachment – The Senate has one last chance to prove that it is an equal but separate branch of our government as our Founding Fathers had intended.
Should the Senate choose to allow free and impartial testimony of individuals who have firsthand testimony of impeachment articles and should the Senate judge fairly and impartially based upon the evidence presented our democracy will have passed a critical test.
However – should the Senate choose to prejudge the verdict without hearing testimony from individuals having firsthand knowledge or “Support The President” based solely on party affiliation – our democracy will have been dealt a severe and perhaps fatal blow.
The Party of Trump has repeatedly chosen to ignore The Constitutional Balance of Powers shared equally between the Executive and Legislative and Judicial Branches of our Government and has instead chosen to “embrace” one person without regard to either our National Sovereignty or our Domestic Freedoms.
Should The Party of Lincoln be “trumped” by the Party of Trump we all may soon be following the path of Vladimir Putin’s Russia where just this week his Cabinet stepped down in protest of his power grab.
Regardless of outcome – should The Party of Lincoln prove true to its tenets of a fair and impartial hearing - our democracy will have triumphed. Should The Party of Lincoln fail – well - I dare not think of the consequences.
Rich Donahue
Huachuca City