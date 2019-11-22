To the Editor:
Gerrymandering or Russian Interference in the 2016 Elections?
What is the Difference? None. Does The Cult of Trumpcare? No.
The Democratic Congress has been wasting its time if it believes that The Impeachment Hearings will convince The Cult of Trump that foreign governments have assisted their candidate(s) in having been elected - because they don’t care.
Quid pro Quo? Scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours? Happy to oblige.
Consider the basic question of: Why would The President of The United States (POTUS) abandon our allies – The Kurds in the Mid-East and The Ukrainians in Eastern Europe? Provide Two Gateways for Russian Expansion: One through The Ukraine to Western Europe and the other through Syria to the mid-east.
Consider too the question of: Which POTUS has ever embraced a Vladimir Putin Conspiracy Theory (Ukrainian Election Meddling), not only receiving lucrative Natural Gas Contracts as a payoff, but also disparaging and denigrating our Intelligence and foreign Service Professionals in the process?
Please remember that this is not the first time that President Putin has created a Ukrainian Conspiracy Theory in order to gain access to Western Europe. Think back to 2014 when the Russian 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade in Kursk shot down Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 and Russian President Putin blamed The Ukrainians.
The Russian goal has proven to be straightforward and unwavering: Global Expansion through Gateways willingly provided by Mr. Trump.
Gerrymandering or Russian Interference? Does it matter? You decide.
Rich Donahue
Huachuca City