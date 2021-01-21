To the editor:
I watched The Inauguration today with tears in my eyes.
I never in my life thought that this would happen – but – happen it did.
The Voters of our Great Nation came to see their President – elected in a fair and just election – Inaugurated as The 46th President of The United States.
Never before had the words “Democracy” resonated in my ears as clearly as today.
Never before have I had to witness 25,000 National Guard Troops guarding our Capital to ensure that Democracy prevailed.
Never before had I taken the words of The Oath of Office to heart – “Defense of the Constitution against enemies "foreign and domestic."
Never Before had I believed that “Domestic Enemies” would storm our capital and prove a greater threat to our democracy than any other foreign power.
Today President Biden’s Words most ring true. “We must once again become a country united.”
Today President Biden’s Words have resoundingly echoed President Lincoln’s Words: “United we stand. Divided we fall.”
The last four years of Bitter Partisanship with a Winner Take All Strategy has proven to be a highway toward disaster – both - Internationally and Domestically.
The Solution? A Country United. How? Symbiotic Governance whereby “The Whole is Greater than the Sum of the Parts.”
Marriage works best if the union is symbiotic. That is – neither partner needs yield to the other but rather gains from the other.
So should it be with governance.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca city