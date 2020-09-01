Maintain constant vigilence to save democracy
I just finished reading a fascinating opinion piece by Joseph J. Ellis — an American historian who won the Pulitzer Prize for “Founding Brothers.”
He believes President Trump to be a Demagogue – someone who plays peoples prejudices and biases against one another basing discourse on passion rather than reason.
Except for the most obtuse of us – it is apparent to see that President Trump’s tenure has been one of inflammatory language designed to divide a house against itself.
His failures are too innumerable to count. He has embraced dictators such as Kim Yong Jong-un of North Korea and President Putin of Russia at the expense of our long-term and cherished allies putting our International Security at risk. He has allowed a pandemic to ravage our nation with a death count of 185,000 and still climbing putting our Domestic Security at risk.
The Ghosts of The Republican Party have come together to denounce The Party of Trump. Honorable Patriots such as Gen Colin Powell – Speaker of The House John Boehner and Governor John Kasich have united to denounce President Trump as a threat to our democracy.
Will you do the same this November? This is not about party. This is about country and whether we chose to live in a democracy being once again a beacon of freedom and hope in the free world. To Paraphrase: The Price of Democracy is Eternal Vigilance.
Rich Donahue
Huachuca City