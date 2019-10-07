The party of Trump
To the Editor:
The Dark Triad of The Party of Trump.
If one were to draw three equal sized triangles naming each in turn: Narcissism, Psychopathy and Machiavellianism, one would have at the intersection of these three triangles The Party of Trump.
I remember Gen. Colin Powell some years ago warning against turning toward isolationism and becoming in his words: “Fortress America.” This week, Gen. Powell has criticized what remains of the Republican Party for protecting its president: “The Republican Party has got to get a grip on itself … (they) are holding back because they’re terrified of what will happen to any one of them if they speak out … When they see things that are not right they need to say something about it, because our foreign policy is in shambles right now.”
Our situation has become so dire that President Trump has even begun to criticize FOX News as Fake News. Not because FOX News has overnight become a paragon of exemplary news reporting, but because FOX News has ceased to feed enough red meat to satiate the ravenous hunger of The Dark Triad of President Trump’s Ego.
We who used to occupy the moral high ground. We who used to lead the nations of the world have become a rogue nation and a pariah in the eyes of the world.
With our elections only a little more than a year away, we would all do well to remember Gen. Powell’s words.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City