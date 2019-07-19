To the Editor:
It has often been proven that The Third Generation of a Nation “forgets” those life experiences of its grandparents. I was born as a grandchild of Irish (Father) and Italian (Mother) Immigrants only a few years after the end of World War II (WWII) – a war which my parents and their generation fought and won against Fascism: An authoritarian and nationalistic right-wing system of government and social organization.
That evil against which my Parent’s Generation fought is again at our doorstep. We now have an authoritarian and nationalistic right-wing political party whose silence is deafening - headed by a President with total and outright disdain for our Legislative and Judicial Branches of Government.
Our Two-Party System is in shambles with The Republican Party having devolved into The Party of Trump - a political party having no moral compass and whose silence is deafening.
We as a nation no longer show moral outrage when our Fellow Americans are denied service at Convenience Stores due to perceived differences in race or religion being rudely turned out and told to go back where they came from.
Elections are fast approaching. Make your choice wisely.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City