Who is the real Trump? President or cult leader?
To the editor:
Love him or hate him — there is no denying that Donald Trump is not only charismatic but a living miracle to the rank and file evangelicals comprising his base for having survived COVID-19.
Even as a maskless Mr. Trump proclaimed: “I think that this (COVID-19) was a blessing from God that I caught it” — I thought back to another charismatic personage — Jim Jones — who some forty years ago extolled his followers to “Drink the Kool-Aid.”
In November 1978 cult leader Jim Jones prevailed upon 909 of his followers — including 304 children to drink cyanide laced Kool-Aid. They all died.
Is Mr. Trump prevailing upon his followers to “tempt fate” by going maskless and forgoing social distancing, or is Mr. Trump negligently homicidal as argued by Carl Bernstein, Watergate reporter?
President or cult leader? That is the question each of us must decide.
Please vote your choice this November.
Rich Donahue
Huachuca City