To the Editor:
The Three Democratic Debates have been a massive waste of time – devoid of substance and full of soundbites.
David Leonhardt (NYT Opinion Columnist) quoting Carlos Lozada of The Washington Post has posed the question: “Why are Journalists asking the questions?”
Who was asking hard questions: How do Soybean and Dairy Farmers regain their markets? How do we regain our Moral High Ground? How do we reestablish our trust with our NATO Allies?
Although the networks “marketed” the debate as being “Health Care” – it was about anything but Health Care. Health Care is: Clean Air – Clean Water – and – Workplace Safety – plus – Health Insurance.
As a voter, that which I found most disconcerting was the vehement hate pouring forth from the pores of The Progressive Candidates: Hate of Health Insurers – Hate of Pharmaceutical Companies. Yes – there are problems but we do not need to “Burn Gotham to the Ground” to achieve results. Evolution – not – Revolution.
As Democrats continue to follow themselves down the rabbit hole, all President Trump needs to do is toss a few shovelfuls of dirt on top of the rabbit hole and it will be sealed forever.
We voters need candidates who speak to the vision for our nation. Most importantly, we need candidates who speak to how they will help us to heal ourselves as a Nation under One God of different names.
Richard Donahue,
Huachuca City