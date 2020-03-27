Success equals extinction
To the Editor:
Decades ago, when I was studying biology, one of the premises put forth was: The success of a species ensures its extinction.
In other words: The more successful the species, the more likely it is that it not only exhausts its natural resources but that increased population density dictates enhanced dispersal of communicable diseases throughout the population.
My parents lived through the Influenza of 1918 when the world’s population was only 1.5 billion. Today with the population being 8.0 billion we should be neither shocked nor surprised as we are faced with pandemics of one sort or another.
We can’t enjoy both an exploding population growth and expectation of immunity from pandemics and food shortages.
Simply put: We can’t have our cake and eat it too.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City