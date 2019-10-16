House impeachment vote?
To the Editor:
Despite the recent flurry of activity and commentary concerning an impeachment inquiry concerning The President of The United States (POTUS) – I do not believe that The House will bring impeachment to a vote and if they do that The Senate will judge “The Teflon Don” Not Guilty.
Why?
I’ve just read a fascinating article by Michael Tomasky discussing “Competitive Authoritarianism: Hybrid Regimes After the Cold War” — a book written by Steven Levitsky and Lucan A. Way (2010).
The Authors define and discuss “Competitive Authoritarianism” — A civilian regime in which democratic institutions exist in form but not in substance, because the electoral, legislative, judicial, media, and other institutions are so heavily skewed in favor of current power holders.”
Sound familiar?
The Party of Trump has largely succeeded in turning The Department of Justice into The POTUS’ Private Law Firm and has largely been successful in branding the news media as fake news. In fact to skew political news and commentary even further to his personal views – The POTUS is attempting to PRAVDA-tize the media by promoting One America News Network (OANN) – a cable news channel to the political right of FOX News.
Will President Trump be elected to a second term? I believe that the odds are in his favor – since – 45% of our electorate steadfastly and unwaveringly supports him.
Will The Phoenix of Democracy arise from the ashes of Our Constitution come November 2020? Personally I wouldn’t start celebrating quite yet.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City