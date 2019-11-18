Free-speech protection
To the Editor:
With President Trump’s brazen and unprecedented attempt at intimidating Ambassador Yovanovitch (Former Ambassador to Ukraine) mid-testimony and on live TV and her same-day sworn statements to Congress that “she was alarmed by attacks from FOX News and the Right-Wing Media . . . and . . . Intimidated by President Trump,” one strikingly similar thought has crossed my mind.
Alex Jones and Infowars.
Alex Jones – America’s Foremost Far Right Conspiracy Theorist (FOX News is a close second) recently lost an appeal (September 2019) to a defamation lawsuit filed by nine family members who lost loved ones at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. Jones had claimed that the shooting was a hoax and the victims were “crisis actors.” The nine family members understandably and justifiably filed a lawsuit stating that they had indeed lost loved ones and that their grief and loss was real, and that their loved ones were indeed dead and buried.
Jones’ defense was “free speech” – the exact words echoed by President Trump the same day as his blatant attempt at witness intimidation.
The time is long past when all Patriotic Americans whose names and honor have been slandered by the likes of Rudy Giuliani and Sean Hannity to follow the example set by The Parents of the Sandy Hook Victims.
Our Federal Courts and not our Congress under Mitch McConnell, who unswervingly furthers Putin’s agenda, are our last hope for protecting and preserving our National Sovereignty.
Rich Donahue
Huachuca City