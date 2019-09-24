Red meat for Trump’s base
To the Editor:
Even as the Fires rage. Even as The Lungs of the World gasp its last dying breath. Two Heads of State have forged an anti-environmental alliance over what they believe to be a Global Conspiracy Theory. Presidents Trump and Bolsonaro of Brazil, both Popularist Presidents, both Climate Skeptics, both raping our environment for personal profit, will meet in New York this week for the United Nations Secretary-General’s Climate Action Summit.
With Climate Change being the Major Existential Threat to our National Security, with the mass migrations of peoples already beginning, the two major players in the Western Hemisphere believe Climate Change to be one big joke.
We who used to the occupy The Moral High Ground and lead The Nations of the World have become a pariah on the International Stage. Having said that, an explanation perhaps? Two prominent Evangelical Pastors – appearing on FOX News – both lauded President Trump for “having skipped the UN panel on ‘imaginary’ climate crisis for (the) ‘real’ problem of religious persecution.”
Robert Jeffress, an American Southern Baptist, and Tony Perkins, who heads the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom and is the president of the conservative think tank Family Research Council — both praised President Trump as having advanced Religious Freedom across the globe.
Once again, President Trump has thrown Red Meat to his base, a base which prefers to believe in a Literal Creation Myth rather than The Science of Climate Change.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City