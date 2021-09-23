If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
To the editor:
I am responding to your recent Our View editorial titled, “Finish the Wall."
It is difficult to think of a more knee jerk , simplistic and ridiculous response — in your editorial — to the extremely complex and difficult situation at the U.S.-Mexican border. Indeed, it reminded me of the equally simplistic response of former First Lady Nancy Reagan when asked about the awful rise of drug addiction in the USA. She replied that people should simply “just say no." Your paper’s response: Just finish the wall. The vast majority of illegal immigrants attempting to enter the USA seek refuge and entry permission at border crossings.
Finishing the wall — especially in remote SE Arizona desert and mountainous areas — will not keep these people from trying to enter the U.S. As well, just visit the nearby Coronado Memorial and observe the devastating environmental scars the wall has inflicted on our beautiful Sierra Vista backyard. The wall was and is a political ploy tossed to MAGA true believers. How disappointing that your editorial writers recommend continuation of this political scam rather than discuss the many and difficult causes of illegal immigration.