BLM protests and pro athletes
To the editor:
A big SALUTE to Lebron James and the other professional athletes who have joined together in their support for the BLACK LIVES MATTER movement, and to create “More Than a Vote.” They, along with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund seek to mobilize young people to be poll workers in vulnerable Black communities.
Due to the chaos in the cities, some people question the very legitimacy of the Black Lives Matter movement. Cell-phone videos do not show the whole story, but they certainly have exposed many of the overly aggressive tactics used by far too many law-enforcement officers for decades. The support for BLM shown by players, coaches and owners in postponing games is welcomed and timely.
Doc Rivers, L.A. Clippers African-American coach and son of a policeman, said, “What stands out to me, watching the Republican convention: They’re spewing this fear…. all of them talking about fear. We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot. It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back.” If you are not touched by his statement you should head for the nearest cardiologist, something is missing. Note: Black players can NOT take off their black when they leave the arena.
I hope Doc River’s words will bring out some of that Christian compassion that is so missing today among many of our White brothers and sisters. Disclaimer: I am a white guy starting my 9th decade.
Gerry Doud
Bisbee