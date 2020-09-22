Time to elect candidates with positive values
To the editor:
Honor, honesty, integrity. Those are things we hope our politicians will demonstrate in office. Sadly the Senate Republicans have been unable to muster any. When President Obama performed his constitutional duty of appointing a replacement Supreme Court Justice, almost a full year before Donald Trump took office, Senate Republicans refused to perform their Constitutional duty to even consider the nomination. Their two main excuses were: 1) with a Presidential election coming (many months away) they should wait and let the people decide who will make the appointment, and 2) A strong conservative like Justice Scalia, should not be replaced by a potentially liberal justice. Today they (including our own Martha McSally) are virtually lockstep in rushing to replace Justice Ginsburg with a strong conservative only days before a Presidential election. Their “principles” should have come with a caveat: We give you our word that we mean this,(unless it is politically expedient for us to do the exact opposite.) Integrity is about doing the right thing even when it is inconvenient. Honesty and honor involve keeping your word and meaning what you say. Maybe this November we should try to elect people who might show some.
Gordon Douglas
Bisbee