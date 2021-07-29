To the editor,
Living with an auto immune disease is always difficult, but when you are also battling COVID-19, the challenge becomes much more significant. Due to my pre-existing condition, I was faced with difficult decisions like being intubated under anesthesia to help with my breathing. I was terrified.
I am proud to say that with the help of medical advancements, I overcome COVID-19. I am relieved that we now have vaccines that can protect us from the virus. These doses provide a peace of mind to individuals like me who live with conditions that compromise your immune system. Without the persistent efforts of those in the pharmaceutical field, we would not have these lifechanging vaccines.
Knowing the comfort that the vaccines brought me, I feel obligated to speak out against price-setting legislation that could harm our ability to develop new vaccine treatments. While price-setting legislation aims to make medication more affordable, it ultimately can harm patients by stifling innovation and future access to cures.
I hope our lawmakers in D.C. stand against price setting legislation.
Cecilia Duran
Douglas