Revitalizing the ‘wrong side of the tracks’
To the Editor:
In “Field of Dreams,” Kevin Costner was promised, “If you build it, he will come.” This may be true for a Red Lobster, but the West End revitalization? Sorry to be the one who breaks the news to you, but every city has its wrong side of the tracks; Carmichael Avenue is the tracks.
I’m more likely to bathe my cat or rewind a stack of DVD’s than to venture to this part of town. And $400,000 for the design alone, only to hear, “Let’s run an S-shaped sidewalk in front of the pawn shop and install an Art-Deco bike rack by the vape store. Good to go!”? Good %#&@ luck!
Denver Edmonds
Local realist